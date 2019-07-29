Priyanka Gandhi 'Perfect Choice' For Congress President, Says Amarinder Singh

﻿
Reposing his full confidence in the party general secretary, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Priyanka Gandhi would get all-round support if chosen to take over as Congress president.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2019
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh
PTI Photo
2019-07-29T17:45:58+0530

Days after he batted for a young leader as the Congress president, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be a perfect choice to take over the party reins.

Reposing his full confidence in the party general secretary, Amarinder said Priyanka would get all-round support if chosen to take over as Congress president.

"Priyanka will be a perfect choice to take over the party reins but it will all depend on the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which alone is authorised to take a decision in the matter,” said Amarinder.

However, he regretted the decision of Rahul Gandhi to step down from the top party post.

"India is a young nation, and will respond to a young leader,” he reiterated.

His comments were sought on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's statement that Priyanka would be a good choice for party president.

"With a majority of India's population now comprising youth, only a youth leader could connect with the people and resonate their aspirations," Amarinder had said earlier this month.

Amarinder further said that Priyanka was ideally suited to head the party, which needed a dynamic young leader to rebuild it after the recent Lok Sabha election loss.

"She has the intelligence and instinct to understand and relate to the needs of the nation, and also has the courage to take on any challenge and take the fight to victory,” he added.

(PTI)

or just type initial letters