Priyanka Gandhi To Reach Varanasi On Third Day Of River-Ride Campaign

On the third-day of her campaign along the river Ganga on Wednesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's memorial in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, Varanasi.

Speaking to reporters before beginning her day, she said, "BJP has systematically attacked every institution in the country in the last five years. You all know it better than I do. So I think the Prime Minister should stop thinking that people are fools and understand that they see through all his antics."

According to party workers, Priyanka, who is also Congress in-charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, will interact with her party workers at a guest house in Chunar before leaving for Shastri Memorial by road in Ramnagar.

She will then arrive at Ramnagar ghat to take the boat ride to Assi Ghat, where she will interact with the fishermen, the Jain community as well as women.

The Congress leader will then reach Dashashwamedh Ghat by motor boat and go to the Vishwanath Temple to offer her prayers.

This will be Priyanka's fourth temple visit since March 18, when she kicked off her river ride from Prayagraj on Monday.

On Monday, she visited the famous Hanuman Mandir in Prayagraj, followed by trips to the Sita Samahit Sthal temple in Bhadohi's Sitamarhi on day two of her campaign and the Vindhyavashini temple in Vindhyachal thereafter. She also offered a chadar at Kantit Sharif dargah on Tuesday.

The Congress leader will then meet her party workers in Varanasi and leave to visit the homes of three Central Reserve Force Police (CRPF) troopers, who died on February 14 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

She will meet the family members of Avadhesh Yadav in Chandauli district.

On her way back to Varanasi, she will meet the families of Vishal Pandey and Ramesh Yadav.

The Congress leader will then return to the Varanasi airport to leave for Delhi.

(IANS)