Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Govt Over Condition Of Gaushalas In Uttar Pradesh

Recent media reports of cows being buried alive in a 'gaushala' (cow shelter) in Uttar Pradesh's Banda surfaced on the internet following which, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took a dig at the Yogi Adityanath government.

Priyanka Gandhi | PTI

2021-12-13T13:27:45+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 1:27 pm

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath governemtn over the condition of 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) in the state of Uttar Pradesh. She asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would demand accountability from the state government over the issue.

After media reports surfaced, claiming that cows from a 'gaushala' in Banda were buried alive, Priyanka Gandhi launched this attack on the ruling dispensation in UP.

"..@myogiadityanath ji, your government's administration buried hundreds of cows alive in Banda. In your government, cows are victims of cruelty and inhumanity in gaushalas," Priyanka Gandhi alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

"@narendramodi ji, you are in UP today. Will you demand accountability from the UP government over the plight of gaushalas?" the Congress general secretary said.

Banda District Magistrate Anurag Patel had earlier said 134 cows and other cattle were taken from the temporary 'gaushala' in Naraini and shifted to four other temporary cow shelters on Saturday.

On Monday, a report of these animals being buried alive in the forest of Madhya Pradesh was published in a newspaper.

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended an official in connection with the alleged burying alive of cows and other cattle.

