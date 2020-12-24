Priyanka Asks UP Cong Office Bearers To Spend At least 20 Days In Assigned Districts

December 24, 2020
Corona
The Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked all office bearers to encourage grass root workers of the organisation.

PTI 24 December 2020
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
PTI photo
2020-12-24T18:14:23+05:30

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked party office bearers in Uttar Pradesh to spend at least 20 days in districts assigned to them to strengthen the organisation.

Priyanka Gandhi addressed the state executive meeting of the party through video conferencing and told office bearers to spend 20 to 22 days in districts to strengthen the Congress, party media convenor Lalan Kumar said.

The Congress general secretary asked them to start work on it from January 3 onwards, Kumar said, adding that she has asked all office bearers to encourage grass root workers of the organisation.

She also told state party leaders and workers to give momentum to the "sangathan srijan abhiyan", he said.

Besides Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, AICC secretaries Dheeraj Gurjar and Rohit Choudhary, and over 800 party members and workers attended the meeting, Kumar added.

