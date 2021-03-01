Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 'Maritime India Summit 2021' Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Maritime India Summit 2021' on Tuesday, officials said adding that the inauguration will be conducted virtually.

The summit will be organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform from March 2-4. Denmark has been invited as the partner country for the three-day summit.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the summit will bring “together key stakeholders from the maritime sector and will play a leading role in furthering the growth of India’s maritime economy.”

At 11 AM tomorrow, 2nd March, the Maritime India Summit would be inaugurated. This Summit brings together key stakeholders from the maritime sector and will play a leading role in furthering the growth of India’s maritime economy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Eminent speakers from several countries are expected to attend the summit and explore the potential business opportunities and investments in the Indian maritime domain, a government press release stated.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine