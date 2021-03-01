March 01, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 'Maritime India Summit 2021' Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 'Maritime India Summit 2021' Tomorrow

The summit will be organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform from March 2-4.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 'Maritime India Summit 2021' Tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 'Maritime India Summit 2021' Tomorrow
outlookindia.com
2021-03-01T22:50:51+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Maritime India Summit 2021' on Tuesday, officials said adding that the inauguration will be conducted virtually.

The summit will be organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform from March 2-4. Denmark has been invited as the partner country for the three-day summit.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the summit will bring “together key stakeholders from the maritime sector and will play a leading role in furthering the growth of India’s maritime economy.”

Eminent speakers from several countries are expected to attend the summit and explore the potential business opportunities and investments in the Indian maritime domain, a government press release stated.

(With PTI inputs)

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Uttarakhand: Police Lathicharge Protestors Marching Towards Vidhan Sabha

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos