December 04, 2020
Corona
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Navy On Navy Day

‘The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need,’ Modi said.

PTI 04 December 2020
Representational Image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need.

"Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India's rich maritime tradition over centuries," Modi tweeted.

Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

