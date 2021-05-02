May 02, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Holds Meet To Discuss Oxygen Supply In Virus-Hit States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at 9.30 am today to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country

Outlook Web Bureau 02 May 2021
Prime Minister Narendra chaired a meeting at 9.30 am on Saturday to discuss the pandemic situation in the country and take stock of liquid medical oxygen supply in virus-hit states amid Covid-19 infections spiralling out of control in India.

Modi will also discuss the availability of key medicines used in the treatment of Covid-19, officials said.

The PM will also discuss the shortage of human resources to tackle the pandemic and ask authorities to suggest ways to augment it, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

