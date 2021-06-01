June 01, 2021
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled; PM Says Decision In Interest Of Students

Results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in time-bound manner, says PM

Outlook Web Bureau 01 June 2021, Last Updated at 7:53 pm
Students should not be forced to appear for exams under such stressful situations,” PM Modi said
Representational Image/ PTI
2021-06-01T19:53:58+05:30

The CBSE Class 12 Board exams were cancelled on Tuesday. The move follows a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today.

“The decision to cancel the exams was taken in the interest of the students,” PM Modi said adding that the health and safety of students is of utmost importance and that it would not be comprised under any circumstance.

“Anxiety among students, parents, teachers must come to an end. Students should not be forced to appear for exams under such stressful situations,” Modi added.

The CBSE class 12 results will be announced as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner, the Centre said today. 

(With PTI inputs) 

