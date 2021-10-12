Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Prevent Afghan Territory From Becoming Source Of Terrorism: PM Modi At G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Photo-PTI


2021-10-12T20:52:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk



Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 8:52 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed on preventing Afghan territory from becoming source of radicalization and terrorism at the G20 Summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday.

PM Modi also called for urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens.

In a virtual address at the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, Modi also pressed for "urgent and unhindered" humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens and underlined the need for having an inclusive administration in that country. 

 He said a unified international response based on United Nations Security Council Resolution 2593 is necessary to improve the situation in Afghanistan. 

 "Participated in the G20 Summit on Afghanistan. Stressed on preventing Afghan territory from becoming the source of radicalisation and terrorism," Modi tweeted. 

 "Also called for urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens and an inclusive administration," he said. 

The UNSC resolution, adopted on August 30 under India's presidency of the global body, talked about the need for upholding human rights in Afghanistan, demanded that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism and that a negotiated political settlement should be found out to the crisis. 

The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi noted that every Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition and emphasised the need for the international community to ensure that Afghanistan has immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance. 

"The prime minister also underlined the need to ensure that Afghan territory does not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism, regionally or globally," it said in a statement.

The MEA said Modi called for enhancing the joint fight against the nexus of radicalisation, terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and arms in the region.

"In order to preserve the socio-economic gains of the last 20 years and to restrict the spread of radical ideology, the prime minister called for an inclusive administration in Afghanistan, which includes women and minorities," it said.

"He conveyed support for the important role of the United Nations in Afghanistan and called for renewed support of the G20 for the message contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan," it added.

It said Modi called on the international community to forge a unified international response without which it would be difficult to bring about the desired change in Afghanistan's situation.

(PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi India Afghanistan Prime Minister of India G20 Summit Taliban Terrorism National
