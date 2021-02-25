President’s Rule Imposed In Puducherry After Cong Loses Power

President’s rule has been imposed in Puducherry days after Congress-led government lost power in the Union Territory. The Congress-led government lost power on Monday following multiple resignations.

As many as six MLAs submitted their resignations in the last few weeks. Two of those MLAs have joined the BJP.

The BJP has not staked claim to form the government in Puducherry which is going to see elections in three months.

(This is a developing story.)

