President, Vice-President And Other Political Leaders Condole Death Of Sitaram Yechury's Son

President, Vice President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and other political leaders in Tamil Nadu, including DMK president M.K. Stalin, on Thursday, condoled the death of CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury's son due to Covid-19.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he was grieved beyond words to learn about the death of CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury’s son.

"Grieved beyond words to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Ashish Yechury. In this moment of profound grief, my deepest condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury, his family and loved ones. May you find the strength to bear this irreparable loss," Kovind tweeted.

Sitaram Yechury is the general secretary of CPI (M). Ashish, his 35-year-old son, died on Thursday morning at a hospital in Gurgaon after a two-week battle with coronavirus.

"Deeply shocked and anguished by the untimely passing away of Ashish Yechury, son of Shri Sitaram Yechury due to COVID-19," the Vice-President secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the "tragic and untimely demise" of the elder son of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury.

"Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

"My heartfelt condolences to Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the loss of his son, Ashish. I hope they find the strength to withstand this tragic loss," Rahul Gandhi said in a message on Telegram.

"Dear Com. @SitaramYechury, our deepest condolences on the loss of Ashish. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time," Vijayan tweeted.

"Dear @SitaramYechury Deepest condolences on your loss. My family also joins me in sharing your pain and grief. Our thoughts are with you and your family," Chennithala tweeted.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal expressed condolences on the death of Sitaram Yechury's son.

"I offer my heartfelt condolences to Comrade Sitaram Yechury, his family and friends at this difficult time," DMK president M K Stalin said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

