﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  President Kovind Visits AIIMS to Enquire About Arun Jaitley's Health: Report

President Kovind Visits AIIMS to Enquire About Arun Jaitley's Health: Report

Former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness

PTI 16 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
President Kovind Visits AIIMS to Enquire About Arun Jaitley's Health: Report
Former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.
File Photo
President Kovind Visits AIIMS to Enquire About Arun Jaitley's Health: Report
outlookindia.com
2019-08-16T13:27:19+0530

President Ram Nath Kovind visited AIIMS on Friday to enquire about the health condition of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is admitted in the ICU there since August 9 and is "critical", sources said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey were also present during president's visit to the hospital.

According to sources, Jaitley, 66, is critical and a multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has not issued any bulletin on Jaitley's health condition since August 9, when he was admitted after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

Last Saturday, after Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited AIIMS to enquire about Jaitley's health, his office had said that the former minister is responding to treatment.

In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election presumably because of his ill-health.

He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Arun Jaitley Ram Nath Kovind BJP AIIMS National
Next Story : Bruised But Unbowed Hong Kong Police Say No Need For China Intervention
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters