August 29, 2021
President Kovind Greets People On Janmashtami Eve

The President said Janmashtami is a festival to dedicate ourselves to the life and teachings of Lord Shri Krishna.

Outlook Web Desk 29 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:59 pm
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File photo)
PTI
Greeting people on the eve of Janmashtami President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed hope that the festival will inspire people to assimilate the eternal values of ‘righteousness, truthfulness and more on duty than reward’.

"The Janmashtami is a festival to dedicate ourselves to the life and teachings of Lord Shri Krishna," he said.

"This festival is also an occasion to spread the message of Lord Shri Krishna that emphasised the virtue of righteousness, truthfulness and more on duty than reward. May this festival inspire us to assimilate all these eternal values," he said.

In his message, the President added "On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad". (With PTI inputs)

