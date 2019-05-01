﻿
EC Bans Pragya Thakur From Campaigning For 72 Hours Over Babri Masjid, Hemant Karkare Remarks

Election Commission has barred BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur from campaigning for three days starting 6 am tomorrow.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 May 2019
EC Bans Pragya Thakur From Campaigning For 72 Hours Over Babri Masjid, Hemant Karkare Remarks
PTI Photo
EC Bans Pragya Thakur From Campaigning For 72 Hours Over Babri Masjid, Hemant Karkare Remarks
2019-05-01T20:39:17+0530
The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday banned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pragya Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours for her remarks on ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Babri mosque.

The panel "strongly condemned" her remarks" and "warned her "not to repeat the misconduct in future".

The EC said though Pragya had apologised for her statement against the slain IPS officer, it found the statement to be "unwarranted".

The ban would come into force from 6.00 AM, May 2 (Thursday).

Pragya had said Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of her "curse" as he "tortured" her when he probed the Malegaon blast case as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

She also had said that she was "proud" of her participation in the demolition of the Babri mosque at Ayodhya in 1992.

