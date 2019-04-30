Poll Body Decision On Complaints Against PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi And Amit Shah Today

The Election Commission will on Tuesday hear the violation of model code of conduct (MCC) complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, the poll body said.

Asked about the court hearing, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, the Deputy Election Commissioner, said, "This meeting to decide on these leaders' violations was fixed earlier. We can't comment on tomorrow's court hearing".

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi that the plea of Sushmita Dev be accorded an urgent hearing as EC has not taken any decision on complaints of model code of conduct violations against PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Sushmita Dev is Congress Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Silchar.

Sushmita Dev has alleged that "inaction" by the EC on complaints against "top BJP leaders" was "a sign of invidious discrimination" and was "arbitrary, capricious and impermissible".

She also said that the inaction was destructive of the integrity of the electoral process.

Earlier in the day, a Congress delegation met the EC officials and urged them to take action against PM Modi for allegedly violating the model code by raising Balakot airstrikes and Pulwama terror attack in his election campaigns.

The Congress has also demanded a ban on campaigning by PM Modi for 48 to 72 hours.

Congress leaders alleged that no decision was taken against PM Modi even though the party filed 10 complaints against him. He said that PM Modi has been violating the model code of conduct for the past four weeks.

"From past one month, PM and Amit Shah are using the Army and Balakot airstrikes in their public rallies. No action has been taken till now. We demand that action be taken against PM Modi," Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

"The prime minister has in all the phases sought votes once again by invoking the valour of the armed forces. The prime minister has also made references to the Pulwama attack. Such habitual violations by the prime minister make it evident that he is not just making a mockery of this Commission but also the armed forces and the defence personnel for his petty political gains," the Congress said in a memorandum to the Election Commission.

