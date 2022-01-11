Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs

Serious questions have sprung up over the withdrawal of Special Security cover of several former non-BJP Chief Ministers, post-2014. Is this vendetta politics?

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs
Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav | Getty Images

Trending

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T15:53:09+05:30
Ashutosh Sharma
Ashutosh Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma

More stories from Ashutosh Sharma
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 3:53 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in poll-bound Punjab has triggered a Centre-state flare-up. Serious questions have also sprung up over the withdrawal of Special Security cover of several former non-BJP Chief Ministers, post-2014.

The decision to remove Special Security Group (SSG) security cover to four former J&K Chief Ministers, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mehbooba Mufti, follows the withdrawal of Special Security cover granted to several other former non-BJP chief ministers.

While the Union Home Ministry had withdrawn the Z+ Category security cover granted to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in July 2019, the security cover of many other chief ministers was downsized despite the high threat-perception.

Related Stories

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

PM Modi's 'Security Lapse' In Punjab Isn't The First, Here Are Other Breaches In The Past

Yadav, who had a team of about 22 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, armed with sophisticated weapons as part of his security cover, has questioned the rationale behind the government move. “My security was withdrawn. Why it didn’t become an issue for the media?” asked Yadav in a TV interview recently.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

(National Security Guard | Credit: Getty Images)

“Those who are in the field of politics, shouldn’t be afraid of threats to their security,” he said, asserting that there was an urgent need for strengthening the Prime Minister’s security cover. He demanded that officials entrusted with the responsibility of PM’s security should immediately be placed under suspension or terminated from the services. “It is not an issue that should be politicised,” he remarked, and asked emphatically, “But why was my NSG cover removed? Do you have any answers?”

He said he wasn’t assigned any reasons before the security was withdrawn. Referring to some recent incidents of extra-judicial killings and murders in his state, Yadav said, “They are concerned about their security. Are they concerned about the security of the Opposition leaders? Are they bothered about the security of common people?”

In Jammu and Kashmir as well, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha led Union Territory administration’s recent communication to the Additional Director General of Police, Security, has evoked sharp reaction. Both the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party alleged the Centre were trying to curtail the movement of their leaders.

Suhail Bukhari, the PDP chief spokesperson, told the media, “When PM Modi's carcade was stranded on a flyover in Punjab, they (BJP) created a lot of hue and cry on the security threat. Everyone is aware of the security situation in Kashmir, especially targeted killings and other factors due to conflict. But this is not going to deter us from speaking the truth.”

Imran Nabi Dar, National Conference spokesperson, said, “this new directive is aimed to curtail the movement of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.”

(A soldier stands guard in front of a banner featuring former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah | Credit: Getty Images) 

Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary, described the downgrading of the security of four former chief ministers as nothing less than a political vendetta. “Security of people and their representatives must be a non-partisan issue,” he told Outlook, adding, “Such unwarranted measures against opposition leaders will not deter them from discharging their duties.”

In the insurgency-hit Assam as well, the new government had withdrawn NSG security of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi in 2016 after the BJP came to the power. Earlier this month, the Assam government decided that a chief minister from now onwards will no longer be entitled to life-long security cover once they demit office. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters, “The security cover will be provided to the former chief ministers only after assessment by a designated board.”

Tags

Ashutosh Sharma New Delhi Security Security Category UP Chief Minister National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Curbs Will Be Imposed Across Delhi-NCR: Centre Assures Delhi Government

Covid-19 Curbs Will Be Imposed Across Delhi-NCR: Centre Assures Delhi Government

Param Bir Singh Case: SC Says 'Very Disturbing' As Former Police Commissioner Has No Faith In Own Force

NEWSFLASH | Mayawati Will Not Contest Polls: BSP Leader SC Mishra

UP Polls: BJP Starts Door-To-Door Campaign As EC Bans Physical Rallies

Ensure Specialists Attend Covid Patients With Comorbidities: Delhi Government Issues Advisory To Hospitals

Omicron, Common Cold Or Flu? How To Identify Your Covid-19 Symptoms

PM Modi Likely To Hold Meeting With CMs On Covid-19 Situation On Thursday

NEWSALERT | Delhi Orders Private Offices To Shut Down Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Infections In India Spike, Active Cases Highest In 208 Days

Covid-19 Infections In India Spike, Active Cases Highest In 208 Days

Precautionary Covid Dose: Mumbai Gives Out Over 10k Booster Shots On Day 1

Precautionary Covid Dose: Mumbai Gives Out Over 10k Booster Shots On Day 1

Delhi Night Curfew: 8,953 Challans Imposed, Fines Worth Rs 1.76 Crore

Delhi Night Curfew: 8,953 Challans Imposed, Fines Worth Rs 1.76 Crore

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support, Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support, Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Read More from Outlook

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Jai Arjun Singh / There is a long-standing connection between zombies and pandemics in horror lore, but there isn’t always a definite answer to the question: which came first?

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement