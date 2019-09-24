September 24, 2019
Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP MP Giriraj Singh Hints At Political Retirement After PM Modi's 2nd Term

BJP MP Giriraj Singh Hints At Political Retirement After PM Modi's 2nd Term

'I am one of those party workers who entered public life to fulfil the dream of integration of Kashmir,' Singh said.

PTI 24 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
BJP MP Giriraj Singh Hints At Political Retirement After PM Modi's 2nd Term
Union Minister Giriraj Singh
File Photo
BJP MP Giriraj Singh Hints At Political Retirement After PM Modi's 2nd Term
outlookindia.com
2019-09-24T13:06:27+0530

 Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said his political innings may "come to an end" with the completion of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The firebrand BJP leader made the statement in reply to reporters' queries about his being a chief ministerial probable after the assembly polls in Bihar next year.

"I am one of those party workers who entered public life to fulfil the dream of integration of Kashmir pursuing which Syama Prasad Mookerji had sacrificed his life. Modi has achieved that.

"I did not enter politics to acquire positions of power. So now I see my political innings nearing its end. It may come to an end with the completion of Modi's ongoing tenure, Singh said.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Giriraj Singh BJP National
Next Story : 'Completely Baseless': Pakistan Rejects Indian Army's Statement On Balakot Reactivation
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement