Police Held Kerala Man For Threatening CM Pinarayi Vijayan Over phone

A 40-year-old man from Kerala got arrested for allegedly threatening Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over phone, Kerala police said on Tuesday.

After receiving the tower location from the cyber cell of police, a team led by Vaikom Deputy SP embarked on the search operation and finally apprehended the accused Anil, who is a native of Kottayam, while travelling from Thalayolaparambu to Ernakulam on a bus.

"According to our preliminary investigation, the man is mentally unstable. It seems that he noted the phone numbers of the chief minister and other political leaders and government officials from a government diary of a fellow passenger and threatened them over phone," police said.

As soon as the call was made to the chief minister's phone, a case was registered at the Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram.

They said the accused has many similar cases registered against him for making threatening phone calls to several people.

(With PTI Inputs)

