February 09, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Police Arrest Accomplice Of Pro-Khalistan Terrorists In Lucknow

Police Arrest Accomplice Of Pro-Khalistan Terrorists In Lucknow

The accused carry out anti-national activities in Punjab and trying to promote terror and harm peace and religious tolerance

Outlook Web Bureau 09 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Police Arrest Accomplice Of Pro-Khalistan Terrorists In Lucknow
Representational Image
Police Arrest Accomplice Of Pro-Khalistan Terrorists In Lucknow
outlookindia.com
2021-02-09T10:49:07+05:30

A joint police force of Punjab and UP on Tuesday arrested an accomplice of pro-Khalistan terrorists in Lucknow, police said.

The accused is linked to pro-Khalistan terrorists Paramjit Singh Pammah and Maltani Singh, they said, adding, Paramjit is currently in the UK while Malatani is in Germany. 

According to police sources, Jagdev Singh alias Jagga was detained from Vikas Nagar area of the city on Monday

They are accused of carrying out anti-national activities in Punjab and trying to promote terror and harm peace and religious tolerance, police said.

According to the police, Paramjit and Maltani were allegedly preparing Jagdev Singh to carry out anti-national activities and with the money provided by them, he along with his partner Jagroop Singh bought guns and cartridges from Madhya Pradesh. 

Punjab Police had arrested Jagroop on Sunday.

Jagdev, who hails from Ferozepur district of Punjab, was arrested earlier in 2019 and 2020.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

27-Year-Old Woman Raped By Auto Driver In Front Of Her Husband In Rewari

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Terrorism National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos