Police Arrest Accomplice Of Pro-Khalistan Terrorists In Lucknow

A joint police force of Punjab and UP on Tuesday arrested an accomplice of pro-Khalistan terrorists in Lucknow, police said.

The accused is linked to pro-Khalistan terrorists Paramjit Singh Pammah and Maltani Singh, they said, adding, Paramjit is currently in the UK while Malatani is in Germany.

According to police sources, Jagdev Singh alias Jagga was detained from Vikas Nagar area of the city on Monday

They are accused of carrying out anti-national activities in Punjab and trying to promote terror and harm peace and religious tolerance, police said.

According to the police, Paramjit and Maltani were allegedly preparing Jagdev Singh to carry out anti-national activities and with the money provided by them, he along with his partner Jagroop Singh bought guns and cartridges from Madhya Pradesh.

Punjab Police had arrested Jagroop on Sunday.

Jagdev, who hails from Ferozepur district of Punjab, was arrested earlier in 2019 and 2020.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine