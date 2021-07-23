PM Modi Pays Tributes To Bal Gangadhar Tilak And Chandra Shekhar Azad On Their Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt homage to legendary independence fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversaries, recalling their achievements in the country.

According to PM Modi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a great believer in Indian values and ethos, and his thoughts on education and women's empowerment continue to inspire many people. The Prime minister also added he was an institution builder, nurturing several high-quality institutions that have done pioneering work throughout the years.

He said, "I bow to the great Lokmanya Tilak on his Jayanti. His thoughts and principles are more relevant than ever before in the present circumstances when 130 crore Indians have decided to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat that is economically prosperous and socially progressive."

Lokmanya Tilak was a firm believer in Indian values and ethos. His views on subjects such as education and women empowerment continue to motivate several people. He was an institution builder, nurturing many top-quality institutions which have done pioneering work over the years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2021

Narendra Modi remembered revolutionary freedom fighter Chand Shekhar Azad fondly, calling him a gallant son of 'Bharat Mata' and a remarkable man.

"During the prime of his youth, he immersed himself in freeing India from the clutches of imperialism. He was also a futuristic thinker, and dreamt of a strong and just India," he said.

Remembering the valiant son of Bharat Mata, the remarkable Chandra Shekhar Azad on his Jayanti. During the prime of his youth he immersed himself in freeing India from the clutches of imperialism. He was also a futuristic thinker, and dreamt of a strong and just India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2021

Associated with a string of revolutionary incidents to target the colonial British regime, Chandra Shekhar Azad had vowed never to be captured by police and remain "azad" (free).

After being surrounded by police following an encounter, he shot himself and died at the young age of 24 years in 1931.

Born in 1856, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a pioneering leader of the Indian freedom movement and his concept of "swaraj" (self-rule) caught people's imagination.

(with inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine