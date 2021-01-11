PM Narendra Modi Issues Guidelines To States To Curb Bird Flu Outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an online meeting with the chief ministers to track the bird flu condition in India. He asked all the state governments to remain vigilant and ensure that local administration should stay alert constantly, specially near water bodies, zoos and poultry farms to control the spread of the bird flu outbreak in the nation.

PM Modi also informed about the plan outlined by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to curb the problem. He added, the district magistrates will have a key role in implementing the plans.

PM Modi while discussing the Covid situation and the vaccination roll-out during a virtual meeting said, "I request that chief ministers of all affected states, through the medium of chief secretaries, should guide the district magistrates. The states where bird flu has not been found, there also the governments should be vigilant."

He further said, "All states and local administrations should keep a constant vigil near water bodies, zoos, poultry markets, poultry farms, etc so that information about illness among birds is received on priority."

The situation can be better assessed by timely sending samples to laboratories for testing of bird flu, he said, adding with this even local administration will be able to act fast.

He expressed hope that through proper coordination between Forest, Health and Animal Husbandry Departments, "we will be able to overcome this challenge soon".

Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra are among those states where bird flu outbreak has been confirmed.

(With PTI Inputs)

