PM Narendra Modi Completes France Visit, Leaves For UAE

In the UAE, the Prime Minister will discuss with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 August 2019
PM Narendra Modi Completes France Visit, Leaves For UAE
File Photo
PM Narendra Modi Completes France Visit, Leaves For UAE
2019-08-23T17:23:44+0530

Having completed the France leg of his three-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"India-France bilateral relations have gone from strength to strength. After the successful conclusion of the first leg of his 3-country visit, PM @narendramodi embarks for Abu Dhabi," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

After UAE, he will travel to Bahrain before returning to France again for the G7 Summit.

He will also jointly release with the Crown Prince a stamp to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and formally launch the RuPay card to expand the network of cashless transactions abroad.

The Prime Minister will also receive the 'Order of Zayed', the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE government.

The UAE is India's third-largest trade partner and fourth-largest exporter of crude oil to the country.

(IANS)

Next Story : Publicly Thrash Those Insulting Veer Savarkar, Says Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray
