March 11, 2021
Corona
PM Modi's Nonagenarian Mother Hiraba Takes First Vaccine Shot

Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today, tweeted the PM

Outlook Web Bureau 11 March 2021
Hiraba Devi
AP Photo/Saurabh Das
2021-03-11T16:47:51+05:30

Hiraba Devi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother, took her the first coronavirus vaccine dose on Thursday.

“Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Hiraba Devi, who is over 95 years old, lives with the Prime Minister’s younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city.

Over 17.13 lakh people, including those over 60 years of age, have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat.

Gandhinagar district collectors office, health department of Gandhinagar municipal corporation and Gandhinagar civil hospital authorities were not aware where Hiraba Devi got vaccinated, adding that people can also take the vaccine in private hospitals.

(With PTI inputs.)

