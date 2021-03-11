PM Modi's Nonagenarian Mother Hiraba Takes First Vaccine Shot

Hiraba Devi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother, took her the first coronavirus vaccine dose on Thursday.
“Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine,” the Prime Minister tweeted.
Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2021
Hiraba Devi, who is over 95 years old, lives with the Prime Minister’s younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city.
Over 17.13 lakh people, including those over 60 years of age, have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat.
Gandhinagar district collectors office, health department of Gandhinagar municipal corporation and Gandhinagar civil hospital authorities were not aware where Hiraba Devi got vaccinated, adding that people can also take the vaccine in private hospitals.
(With PTI inputs.)
