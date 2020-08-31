PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Gets Record Number Of Dislikes Amid Demands For Delaying JEE, NEET

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address, Mann ki Baat, has got a record number of dislikes on the YouTube channel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As many as 4.62 lakh viewers have so far pressed the dislike button for PM Modi’s radio address, which was streamed live on the BJP’s YouTube channel on Sunday.

The number of viewers, who liked his address, remained at around 67,000 only. The dislike spree began soon after the All India Radio (AIR) aired Modi’s monthly address.

The same episode uploaded on YouTube by PMO India also received over 63,000 dislikes as against over 36,103 likes.

A large number of viewers who gave thumbs down to the latest Mann ki Baat are those demanding postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main for engineering colleges and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical programmes.

“See the student’s power....,” one of the viewers commented on the BJP’s YouTube channel while many others demanded postponing of the JEE and NEET.

While the NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, the JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6.

Also Read | IIT-Delhi Director Says Postponement of JEE-NEET Will Have 'Serious Repercussions’

Viewers also raised the issue of rising unemployment and the economic crisis in the country.

“No need Mann ki Baat... We need Kaam ki Baat (sic),” one of the viewers commented under the video.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been addressing the nation through his ‘Mann ki Baat’ monthly radio programme since October 3, 2014.

“It has become a movement now. Dislikes keep swelling beyond the 300K mark, while the Modi camp could mobilise only a tenth of these numbers. When will the PM realise that he can play with toys in his propaganda, but can't play with the lives of students? #StudentsDislikePMModi,” CPI-ML Liberation leader Dipankar tweeted, taking a dig at the BJP.