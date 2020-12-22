December 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  100 Years Of Visva-Bharati University: PM Modi To Address Celebrations On Thursday

100 Years Of Visva-Bharati University: PM Modi To Address Celebrations On Thursday

Founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is the oldest central university in the country.

PTI 22 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
100 Years Of Visva-Bharati University: PM Modi To Address Celebrations On Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI
100 Years Of Visva-Bharati University: PM Modi To Address Celebrations On Thursday
outlookindia.com
2020-12-22T15:56:16+05:30
Also read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan, on Thursday through video conferencing, the PMO said on Tuesday.   

The West Bengal governor and the Union education minister will also be present during the ceremony, it said. 

Founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is the oldest central university in the country.   

Tagore, a Nobel laureate, is one of the most revered icons from West Bengal, a state which will go to the assembly polls in the first half of the next year. 

In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and "an institution of national importance" by an Act of Parliament, the PMO noted. 

The university followed the pedagogy devised by Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern universities developed elsewhere. 

The Prime Minister is the chancellor of the university. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

New Covid Strain: RT-PCR Tests Mandatory For UK Passengers Arriving Via Transit Flights

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi New Delhi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos