PM Modi Urges Youngsters To Spread 'Right Information' Regarding Covid-19 Vaccines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged everyone to not indulge in spreading misinformation and rumours regarding the Covid-19 vaccine. He also claimed that the country’s scientists have done their duty to the nation by developing a vaccine and “now we have to fulfil ours" by ensuring that no false information is disseminated regarding coronavirus.

The PM also alleged that many “networks” throughout the country were deliberately sowing seeds of doubt regarding the vaccines.

Modi made the comments while he was addressing NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and artists who would be participating in the Republic Day parade. Modi lauded the national organisations for doing their bit to help out during the pandemic and said that they have always played a positive role during challenging times.

"In Covid times also, the work done by you is laudable. When the government and administration needed it, you came forward as volunteers and provided help," he said.

"Whether it was spreading awareness about the Aarogya Setu App or regarding coronavirus infection spread, the work done by you is praiseworthy," Modi said.

The prime minister also said the country’s youngsters should now step forward to assist in the Covid-19 vaccination programme by providing the right information to the people.

"You need to take it to the next level now. Your reach extends to all parts of society. I request you to come forward to help the country with the Covid-19 vaccination programme. You have to provide the right information on vaccines to the poor and general public," Modi said.

"Indian scientists have done their duty by developing the coronavirus vaccine and now we have to fulfil ours. We have to defeat through right information every network spreading lies and rumours," the PM said.

He also said that India will not become self-reliant just by somebody saying so, but it will only be possible by actions of the youth for which they have to be armed with necessary skills.

"India will not become 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) just by somebody saying so, it will become so by actions of youths like you. You will be able to do this better when you will have the necessary skill set," Modi said.

Realising the importance of this, the ministry of skill development was formed when his government came to power in 2014 and more than 5.5 crore youths have been given training for different skills till now, Modi said.

Under this skill development programme, not just training is being given, aid is also being provided for getting employment, the prime minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

