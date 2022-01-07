Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
PM Modi Unveils Cancer Institute In Kolkata, Vows To Reach Best Healthcare Benefits To Poor

PM Modi dedicated the the 400-bed tertiary cancer care centre to the nation built at a cost of Rs 534 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

2022-01-07T15:13:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 3:13 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underlining his government's commitment to reaching the benefits of healthcare to the poor and the middle class, inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata on Friday.

Dedicating to the nation the 400-bed tertiary cancer care centre to the nation built at a cost of Rs 534 crore online, he told the gathering that India has reached the "historic milestone" of administering 150 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine during the day.

"Today, over 90 per cent of India's adult population has already got the first dose of Covid vaccine. This reflects the country's sense of self-confidence, self-dependence and self-pride for an achievement that is difficult for even the developed and rich nations," he asserted.

He renewed his government's commitment to bridging the demand-supply gap in the health sector with regard to the availability of doctors and modern infrastructure.

"Over 2.60 crore people, including 17 lakh cancer patients, have benefited from Ayushman Bharat scheme so far," he said. 

