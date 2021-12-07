PM Modi Unveils AIIMS, Fertilizer Plant In Gorakhpur, Slams Opposition For Neglecting Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled three mega projects in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The three projects included an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), a major fertiliser plant and a Regional Medical Research Centre of the ICMR.

Stating that the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath had worked relentlessly to benefit the cane growers in the state, the PM said, “In the span of the last four and a half years, consistent efforts have been made in Uttar Pradesh to transform the lives of the farmers and double their incomes.”

PM Modi also added that the amount of sugarcane dues paid by the Yogi Adityanath government in last four and a half years is more than the total sum paid by the previous governments in the state in 10 years.

Accusing the Opposition for neglecting development in the area, PM Modi said, "This event in Gorakhpur today was a proof of the fact that nothing was impossible for new India when it came to determined thought-process,”

Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party, Modi asserted, “Today the entire UP knows that the 'red caps' (Samajwadi Party) cared about ‘red beacons’ alone. Always remember that the ‘red caps’ are red alert for UP, they are bells to danger.”

“They had nothing to do with your pain and issues. The ‘red caps’ want power – for scams and for filling their coffers, for illegal encroachments, for providing freedom to the mafia,” he added.

Stepping up his attack, Modi said, "The red cap people want to form government to show favour to terrorists and to free them from jail. Hence, you should remember that those wearing red caps are red alert for UP, in other words alarm bells." Red cap is a trademark of Samajwadi Party leaders as well as workers.

Taking another dig at the Opposition, PM Modi said that those questioning the timing of the inauguration of projects could never comprehend the hard work and time that went into setting up the projects like this. "These people can never understand that even during the Covid-19 crisis, the double engine govt continued with development, it didn't let the work stop," PM Modi said.

Emphasising that health care services should reach all citizens in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Yogi government had made efforts to enhance the facilities in the state. "Earlier the samples of encephalitis patients in Gorakhpur were sent to Pune and by the time it was confirmed, the patient either died or was paralyzed. Today, we inaugurate the regional viral research center in Gorakhpur to test coronavirus, encephalitis, and other diseases," he said.

Furthermore, PM Modi lauded the Yogi Adityanath government for taking up development projects in the state. “Beginning of a fertiliser plant & AIIMS in Gorakhpur is sending out several messages. When there is a double engine government, then work takes place at double speed. When work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can't become obstacles,” PM Modi said.

He said today our government had opened government godowns for the poor farmers and the UP Chief Minister delivered food to every household. He added that about 15 crore people of UP got benefitted with this scheme of free ration. Recently, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana had been extended beyond Holi. Earlier governments had defamed the name of UP by giving protection to criminals. Today the mafia is in jail and investors are investing freely in UP. That's the double development of the double engine. That's why UP has faith in a double engine government, he added.

He went on to say that before 2014, the country was known for importing urea and the shortage of fertilizers used to make headlines, but the situation has improved now.

Addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf of Gorakhpur, the Prime Minister said his government stopped misuse of urea, and issued soil health cards to farmers so that they know which type of fertilizer is needed.

In addition, PM Modi said his government also took steps to hike urea production by reviving closed fertilizer plants.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the rally after inaugurating three megaprojects, including an AIIMS and the fertilizer plant, in Gorakhpur.

The other project he inaugurated is a Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The three mega projects are worth over Rs 10,000 crore. The newly built fertilizer plant will be operated by the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL).

The Gorakhpur AIIMS, built at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore, will benefit not only the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh but also a huge population of Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal with its world-class health facilities.

Similarly, the regional medical research centre set up at a cost of Rs 36 crore will facilitate the test and research of vector-borne diseases.

The high-tech lab will decrease the dependency of the area on big cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases.