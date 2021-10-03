Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
PM Modi To Visit Lucknow On October 5 To Attend 'Azadi Ka Mahotsav' Event

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a site inspection of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan days ahead of the programme to be attended by the prime minister.

PM Modi To Visit Lucknow On October 5 To Attend 'Azadi Ka Mahotsav' Event
PM Modi | PTI

PM Modi To Visit Lucknow On October 5 To Attend 'Azadi Ka Mahotsav' Event
2021-10-03T07:37:14+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 7:37 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Lucknow on October 5 and attend the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme here at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme comprises various events including ‘Inauguration of New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape and a conference and exhibition on the subject, at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a site inspection of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan days ahead of the programme to be attended by the prime minister, the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Adityanath also issued necessary directives to the officials to complete all preparations in a time-bound manner.

Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon too was present during the inspection of the institute by the chief minister.

A senior official said the programme, to be held by the state’s Urban Development Department on October 5, is to be attended by the prime minister as its chief guest.

(With inputs from PTI)

