November 27, 2020
Corona
PM Modi To Visit Bharat Biotech's Facility In Hyderabad Tomorrow

PM Modi will directly go to Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley and return to the Air Force base after the visit.

PTI 27 November 2020
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi -is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility on Saturday, the Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

Modi will be arriving at Hakimpet Air Force station in an IAF flight from Pune in the afternoon, an official memo issued by the Telangana Chief Secretary on Thursday night said.

He will directly go to Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley and return to the Air Force base after the visit.

He will fly back to the national capital the same evening, it said.

Official sources said Modi will spend one hour at the facility.

Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, being developed by BharatBiotechis now undergoing phase-3 trials.

A recent official release from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's office said the Prime Minister held a video conference on November 24 with all the Chief Ministersin which he discussed the method pertaining to distribution and administering of the vaccine to people.

 

