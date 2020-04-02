PM Narendra Modi To Share Video Message With People At 9 AM Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with countrymen on Friday amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," the prime minister tweeted, without divulging the subject of his message.
At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020
à¤ÂÂÂà¤² à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂà¤¬à¤¹ 9 à¤¬à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤µà¥ÂÂÂà¤¡à¤¿à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤¶ à¤¸à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¥¤
Modi held a meeting with chief ministers on the COVID-19 outbreak via video-conferencing on Thursday.
The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Here Is List Of Celebrities, Corporates And Ministers Who Donated To Fight Coronavirus
Belligerent Indian Fans Declare Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh Anti-Nationals, But What Are Their Crimes
'Two India's - One Watching Ramayana And Playing Antakshari, Other Fighting For Survival': Kapil Sibal
Bihar Will Take Worst Hit Due To Reverse Migration: Jean Dreze
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Coronavirus Outbreak: What Is Tablighi Jamaat And Why It Is Under Spotlight
Coronavirus: With 375 New Infections, Cases In India Edge Near 1,900; Death Toll Reaches 55
Belligerent Indian Fans Declare Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh Anti-Nationals, But What Are Their Crimes