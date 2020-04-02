PM Narendra Modi To Share Video Message With People At 9 AM Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with countrymen on Friday amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," the prime minister tweeted, without divulging the subject of his message.

At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.



à¤ÂÂÂà¤² à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂà¤¬à¤¹ 9 à¤¬à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤µà¥ÂÂÂà¤¡à¤¿à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤¶ à¤¸à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¥¤ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

Modi held a meeting with chief ministers on the COVID-19 outbreak via video-conferencing on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.