April 02, 2020
Poshan
PM Narendra Modi To Share Video Message With People At 9 AM Friday

The PM's message will come amid a three-week lockdown ending on April 14

PTI 02 April 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses the nation on coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi.
PTI File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-04-02T18:23:47+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with countrymen on Friday amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," the prime minister tweeted, without divulging the subject of his message.

Modi held a meeting with chief ministers on the COVID-19 outbreak via video-conferencing on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.

