October 20, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Narendra Modi To Address The Nation At 6 pm Today

PM Narendra Modi To Address The Nation At 6 pm Today

This will be his seventh address to the nation since he announced a strict lockdown in March-end to check the coronavirus pandemic

PTI 20 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Narendra Modi To Address The Nation At 6 pm Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI
PM Narendra Modi To Address The Nation At 6 pm Today
outlookindia.com
2020-10-20T15:09:19+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday.

Urging people to hear the address, he said in a tweet, "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening."

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages. 

 

It will be his seventh address to the nation since the pandemic's outbreak.

The prime minister has often taken to televised address to announce major decisions or developments.

In his last such address, he had on June 30 announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 15 Crore For Telangana Flood Relief

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi India COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos