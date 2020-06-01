PM Modi Chairs Union Cabinet Meeting Shortly As India Enters 'Unlock 1'

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, is currently underway, news agency ANI reported.

This is the first meeting of the Union Cabinet after the Central Government completed the first year of its second term in office.

The cabinet meeting comes as the country enters the first phase of Centre's 'unlock' plan, which will come in force from June 8. Under the new guidelines, lockdown norms will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, while strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas. A total of 30 municipality areas in the country are considered to be the worst-hit.