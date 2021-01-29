PM Modi To Put Forth Govt's Legislative Agenda For Budget Session At All-Party Meet

January 29, 2021
Unlike other sessions, this time the customary all-party meet in the parliament shall take place after the session has begun, which will be chaired by the Prime Minister.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 January 2021
To present the government's legislative agenda for the Budget Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall chair an all-party meet on Saturday. 

Following President Ram Nath Kovind address to the joint session of the Parliament, this time the customary all-party meet shall be held after the beginning of the session. Generally, these all-party meetings are organised before the session begins, in order to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses.

During the virtual meeting, opposition parties are likely to demand a debate on the farmers' agitation underway at various border points of Delhi.

The opposition parties had raised a similar demand at an all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, but the government suggested that the issue of farmers' agitation can be raised during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address for which 10 hours have been allocated in Lok Sabha on February 2,3 and 4.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are meeting in shifts of five hours each to ensure distancing norms. While Rajya Sabha will meet in the morning, Lok Sabha will meet in the second half of the day.

With PTI Inputs 

