Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Five Killed As Heavy Rains Lash Uttarakhand, PM Modi Takes Stock Of Situation

The state authorities have advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.

Five Killed As Heavy Rains Lash Uttarakhand, PM Modi Takes Stock Of Situation
Heavy rains lash Uttarakhand | File- Representational Image

Trending

Five Killed As Heavy Rains Lash Uttarakhand, PM Modi Takes Stock Of Situation
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T12:00:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 12:00 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the situation  in Uttarakhand as heavy rains lashed the state.

PM Modi also spoke to Union minister Ajay Bhatt, who hails from the state, official sources said. 

Five people, including three labourers from Nepal, were killed and two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Monday.

Related Stories

WATCH: House In Kerala Collapses As Flash Floods Wreak Havoc

Kerala Opens Idamalayar, Pampa Dams As Water Level Reaches Close To Danger Mark

State authorities have advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.

The labourers were staying in a tent at Samkhal near Lansdowne in Pauri district when rubble flowing down from a field above due to the rains buried them alive, District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

They were engaged in the construction of a hotel at Samkhal. Two labourers injured in the incident were admitted at the Kotdwar base hospital, he said.      

In another incident, two people were killed when their house collapsed, following a landslide in Selkhola in Champawat district, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said.

Chardham pilgrims, who had arrived in Haridwar and Rishikesh by Sunday, have been asked not to proceed further till the weather improves while operation of vehicles for the Himalayan temples has been suspended temporarily.          

Passenger vehicles are not being allowed to cross the Chandrabhaga bridge, Tapovan, Lakshman Jhoola and Muni-ki-Reti Bhadrakali barriers in Rishikesh.       

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the state disaster control room at the secretariat here to take weather updates and know the conditions of roads and highways.

He appealed to the pilgrims to defer their further journey for two days until the weather normalises. 

They are staying in safe locations spread over Haridwar, Rishikesh, Shrinagar, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Guptkashi, Ukhimath, Karnaprayag, Joshimath and Pandukeshwar.          

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Dhami on the phone to get an update on precautionary steps being taken by the state government in view of the heavy rain alert and assured him of all possible help.

It has been raining in Kedarnath since Sunday night but the Mandakini river is flowing at its normal level. A Devasthanam Board official said regular prayers at the four Himalayan temples are continuing and pilgrims staying there are safe.    

Pilgrims headed for Yamunotri have been asked to stay in Badkot and Jankichatti, whereas those en route to Gangotri have been asked to stay in Harsil, Bhatwari and Maneri, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said.

Kedarnath and Badrinath-bound pilgrims have also been requested not to proceed on their journey till the weather clears. Most of the pilgrims on way to Badrinath are staying in Joshimath and Chamoli, Chamoli district disaster management officer N K Joshi said.

Around 4,000 yatris out of a total of 6,000 in Kedarnath on Sunday have returned, while the remaining 2,000 are staying in safe locations.

Many of them have been stopped in Linchauli and Bhimbali as a precautionary measure, Rudraprayag disaster management officer N S Singh said.

The Chardham Devasthanam Board said the yatra has been temporarily halted for the sake of safety of pilgrims in view of the heavy rain alert issued by the Uttarakhand meteorological department for October 17-19.

The peaks beyond Badrinath and Kedarnath received light snowfall, whereas the lower areas in Chamoli district were lashed by continuous showers. Rain continued in Uttarkashi and Dehradun as well.

Gangotri and Yamunotri dham in Uttarkashi district also received heavy snowfall on Monday.

Two days of incessant rains coupled with heavy snowfall in the upper reaches led to a sharp fall in temperatures across the state.

Yamunotri highway remained blocked by landslide debris at Kisala and Kharadi for hours before being restored in the afternoon. 

 The Badrinath national highway in Chamoli district was also blocked at several points.

Dhami has asked the district administrations to provide hourly updates on the weather and the condition of roads. He also asked them to keep a minimum response time in case of a disaster.

All schools across Uttarakhand from class 1 to 12 remained closed on Monday, while a ban was imposed on trekking, mountaineering and camping activities in the high altitude areas of the state, including the Nanda Devi biosphere reserve and various forest divisions, till Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

The district-level Khel Mahakumbh events to be held at parade and pavilion grounds in Dehradun on October 18-19 have been cancelled. They have now been rescheduled for October 24 and 25.

Heavy to very heavy rains, lightning, hail storms and high speed winds (60-70 kmph) have been forecast by the Meteorological Department (MeT) for all 13 districts of Uttarakhand between October 17 and 19.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand Rains Weather National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 11 More Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 11 More Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

India Records Lowest Covid-19 Infections in 231 Days, Active Cases At 277 Day Low

UN Coordinator Denounces Bangladesh Communal Clash On Durga Puja, Calls For Impartial Probe

Eid-E-Milad: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi And Other Leaders Greet Followers

Kerala Opens Idamalayar, Pampa Dams As Water Level Reaches Close To Danger Mark

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Police Arrest Four More Accused Including BJP Worker

Shimla's Coolies Are Vanishing Into Oblivion

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from India

Kerala To Open Idukki, Idamalayar Dams Today, Issues Red Alert

Kerala To Open Idukki, Idamalayar Dams Today, Issues Red Alert

J&K Govt Signs MOU With Govt Of Dubai For Developing Industrial Sector In J&K

J&K Govt Signs MOU With Govt Of Dubai For Developing Industrial Sector In J&K

Terrorists Didn’t Dare Enter Within A 50 Km Radius Of Srinagar During My Tenure: Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Terrorists Didn’t Dare Enter Within A 50 Km Radius Of Srinagar During My Tenure: Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Assam On High Alert Over 'Possible' ISI, Al-Qaeda Terror Strikes

Assam On High Alert Over 'Possible' ISI, Al-Qaeda Terror Strikes

Read More from Outlook

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

Outlook Web Desk / 'The annual training exercise that the PLA carries out there has seen some increase in the level of activities in the depth areas,' Lt Gen Manoj Pande said.

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 11 More Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 11 More Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

PCB, BCCI Need To Be Friends Before Any Bilateral Series: Ramiz

PCB, BCCI Need To Be Friends Before Any Bilateral Series: Ramiz

PTI / PCB chairman Ramiz Raja personally met BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the ACC meet in Dubai recently.

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

Outlook Web Desk / The allegations were made by Richard Levin, the court appointed trustee of three US corporations, indirectly owned by Nirav Modi previously.

Advertisement