Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Security Lapse: Punjab Govt Constitutes 2 Member High Level Committee For Probe

The committee appointed by the Punjab Government to probe the security lapse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy comprises Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Verma.

PM Modi Security Lapse: Punjab Govt Constitutes 2 Member High Level Committee For Probe
PM Modi's convoy stranded on a Punjab highway as his passage was obstructed by protestors | Twitter

Trending

PM Modi Security Lapse: Punjab Govt Constitutes 2 Member High Level Committee For Probe
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T11:50:58+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 11:50 am

The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a thorough probe into the "lapses" that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.

The committee comprises Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Verma.

"In order to carry out a thorough probe into the lapses that occurred during the Prime Minister's visit to Ferozepur yesterday, the Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee," the spokesperson said.

The committee shall submit its report within three days, the spokesperson added.

The prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters in Punajb's Ferozepur on Wednesday, an incident the Union home ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

After this, Modi returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, denied there was any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government was ready for an inquiry.

Tags

PTI Narendra Modi Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi High Court Dismisses Subramanian Swamy's Plea Against Air India Disinvestment

Delhi High Court Dismisses Subramanian Swamy's Plea Against Air India Disinvestment

Delhi Expecting 14,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases On Thursday: Heath Minister Satyendar Jain

Covid-19 India Update: 495 New Omicron Cases Recorded, Highest Jump In 24 Hours

Maharashtra: Offline Sessions Closed For Classes 1 To 8 In Aurangabad Till Jan 31

Delhi Disaster Response Fund To Give Rs 50,000 To Families Who Lost Loved Ones To Covid-19

India Records Biggest Single-Day Rise Of 495 Omicron Cases

17 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Gas Cylinder Truck In Jharkhand

2 Years Of JNU Violence: Students' Union Blames ABVP

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition MVA? What Is Delaying Speaker Post's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition MVA? What Is Delaying Speaker Post's Election?

Bulli Bai Row | 18-Year-Old Girl, DU Student: Who Are The Prime Accused In Women's 'Auction' Case?

Bulli Bai Row | 18-Year-Old Girl, DU Student: Who Are The Prime Accused In Women's 'Auction' Case?

Palaniswami Hits Out At DMK Government For Mishandling Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami Hits Out At DMK Government For Mishandling Tamil Nadu

No Paracetamol, Painkillers Recommended After Covaxin Jab: Bharat Biotech

No Paracetamol, Painkillers Recommended After Covaxin Jab: Bharat Biotech

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Chandan Gomes / The pandemic taught the world to battle emptiness and also to seek the meaning of life and love in the people around them.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the tripartite coalition.

Ashes, Live: Australia Declare At 416/8 Vs England

Ashes, Live: Australia Declare At 416/8 Vs England

Koushik Paul / Get here day 2 live cricket scores and updates of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England. AUS have already retained the Ashes and lead the five-Test series 3-0.

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Edul Patel / Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital tokens in the blockchain network. The value is based on what someone is offering to pay for it. So, demand drives prices.

Advertisement