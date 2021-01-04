World's Biggest Covid Vaccination Drive Set To Begin In India: PM Modi

January 04, 2021
The Prime Minister lauded the scientists and technicians for the 'Made in India' vaccines as two vaccines received nod for emergency use

PTI 04 January 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the world's biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use.

Lauding the scientists and technicians for the ''Made in India'' vaccines, he said the country is proud of them.

"World's biggest Covid-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India. For this, the country is proud of the contributions of its scientists and technicians," Modi said.

Addressing scientists at the National Metrology Conclave, Modi said it must be ensured that ''Made in India'' products not only have global demand but also global acceptance.

"Quality is as much important as quantity, our standards should rise with our scale in our quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

