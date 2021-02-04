PM Modi Replies To Punjab Student Who Wrote Him Letter On 'Exam Warriors'

A student from Amritsar in Punjab wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how beneficial his book 'Exam Warriors' had been in reducing stress. While writing this letter, little did the student expect that he would receive a response from the Prime Minister himself.

Pranav Mahajan, a third-year BSc student, received a response letter from the Prime Minister which read - "You should make continuous development of your knowledge, skills and abilities with hard work and dedication, your goal. Constantly trying to improve yourself will take you to new heights in life."

Pranav had written a letter to the prime minister, saying that his book 'Exam Warriors' had helped him reduce stress during exams.

The prime minister has written a book titled 'Exam Warriors' in which he talks about reducing stress during examinations and also gives tips for performing well.

In the letter written to Pranav, the prime minister said that it was from the curiosity of young friends that he got inspiration to write the book.

"It is nice to know that this book has helped in bringing a positive change in your attitude towards exams and now you do not feel pressured with exams but you are inspired to celebrate them like a festival," Modi said in the letter, according to sources.

Earlier, Pranav in his letter to the prime minister shared his views on the book 'Exam Warriors'.

He wrote that stress management was a big challenge for him during exam days, but after reading the book, he does not stress about exams.

Pranav had said that according to the advice given in the book, now he has also included yoga and exercise in his routine, which has benefited him.

Exam Warriors is written in a fun and interactive style, with illustrations, activities and yoga exercises.

With PTI inputs

