PM Modi Reconstitutes NITI Aayog, Amit Shah Named Ex-Officio Member

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the reconstitution of NITI Aayog, and named Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers as ex-officio members of the government policy think-tank

Outlook Web Bureau 06 June 2019
Representational Image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday approved reconstitution of policy think tank Niti Aayog, renaming Rajiv Kumar as its vice chairman and appointing Home Minister Amit Shah as ex-officio member.

According to official sources, besides Shah, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be ex-officio members.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Commerce and Industry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and Statistics Minister Rao Inderjit Singh will be special invitees to the panel.

The panel's current members V K Saraswat, Ramesh Chand and V K Paul have been repeated.

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Amit Shah

