PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute To Former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy

After the death of senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, the Congress Party has now lost another veteran Congressman former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy on Sunday.

28 July 2019
The 77-year-old was a seasoned politician who had held key portfolios in various governments. 

He was a four-term MLA, member of Lok Sabha for five terms and member of Rajya Sabha for two terms.

His death was condoled by leaders across party lines.

The President of India, Ramnath Kovind called the veteran Congress leader as a "thinking person's politician."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Reddy an "effective administrator" and an "articulate speaker." It was PMO's official handle that tweeted on behalf of PM Modi:

BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tributes to the senior congressman.

The Congress' official account also took to Twitter to condole the death of the former Union minister.

Rahul Gandhi described Reddy as an "outstanding Parliamentarian" who "dedicated his entire life towards public service." He tweeted:

 Another senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in his tribute to Reddy that he was "Nehruvian to the core."

Delhi Chief Minister and chief of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal praised him as a "gentleman" who "never compromised on principles" 

