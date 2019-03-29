PM Modi Protects Rich, Congress Bats For The Poor, Weaker Sections: Rahul Gandhi

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2019
PTI Photo
2019-03-29T15:51:22+0530

In a scathing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the PM is protecting the rich while Congress bats for the poor, the weaker sections and the farmers.

“The 2019 polls are a fight between two ideologies. On one hand are the BJP, the RSS and Narendra Modi and on the other is the Congress," he said.

Gandhi is on a day's visit to Haryana to be part of Congress state unit's ongoing “Parivartan Yatra”.

He was scheduled to address a series of meetings.

"During the past five years, Modi has made several promises to the people of this country. Wherever he goes, he spreads hatred," Gandhi said.

"He promised putting Rs 15 lakh into every Indian's bank account. Did anyone get anything?” he said at a public meeting in Yamunanagar district's Jagadhri town.

He said unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress keeps its promises.

Gandhi recalled the recent Congress announcement on NYAY, a minimum income guarantee scheme, that it plans to introduce if it forms the government.

The Congress leader claimed the prime minister waived loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore of 15 industrialists. “Modi protects the rich,” he said.

But the Congress works for the farmers, the weaker sections and the poor, he said.

PTI

