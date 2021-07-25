PM Modi Praises Odia Village YouTuber Isaak Munda In ‘Mann Ki Baat’

In his 79th 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Odia youtuber Isaak Munda, a 35-year-old daily wage labourer who is now earning lakhs of rupees from his videos.

"Isaak ji used to work as a daily wage labourer but now he has become an internet sensation. Munda is earning a lot through his YouTube Channel. In his videos he shows the local dishes, traditional ways of cooking, his village, lifestyle, family and food habits," PM Modi said.

Munda belongs to Babupali village under Jujumura block of Odisha's Sambalpur district. He uploaded his first video on YouTube in March 2020. His channel 'Isak Munda Eating' has over 7.77 lakh subscribers.

"Through this (his videos), people living in cities get a chance to watch the lifestyle about which they don't know much. Isaak Munda ji is celebrating by blending culture and cuisine equally and inspiring us too," PM said.

