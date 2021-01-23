PM Modi Pays Tributes To Bal Thackeray On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and said he was unwavering in upholding his ideals.
Bal Thackeray had founded the Shiv Sena party, which wedded to the "Marathi manoos" cause before embracing Hindu nationalism.
PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Tributes to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Jayanti. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his ideals. He worked tirelessly for the welfare of people"
A strong votary of Hindutva, Bal Thackeray was born in1926
(With PTI Inputs)
