January 23, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi Pays Tributes To Bal Thackeray On His Birth Anniversary

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Bal Thackeray On His Birth Anniversary

Founder of Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray was unwavering when it came to upholding his ideals and worked tirelessly for the welfare of people, PM said

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi Pays Tributes To Bal Thackeray On His Birth Anniversary
PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi Pays Tributes To Bal Thackeray On His Birth Anniversary
outlookindia.com
2021-01-23T10:34:13+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and said he was unwavering in upholding his ideals.

Bal Thackeray had founded the Shiv Sena party, which wedded to the "Marathi manoos" cause before embracing Hindu nationalism. 

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Tributes to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Jayanti. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his ideals. He worked tirelessly for the welfare of people"

A strong votary of Hindutva, Bal Thackeray was born in1926

 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'True Son Of Mother India': PM Modi Pays Tributes To Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Anniversary

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Bal Thackeray Narendra Modi Mumbai Shiv Sena National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos