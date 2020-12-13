December 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi Pays Tribute To Victims Of 2001 Parliament Terror Attack

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Victims Of 2001 Parliament Terror Attack

Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by Pakistani terrorists. ' We will never forget cowardly attack on our Parliament,' says PM

PTI 13 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Victims Of 2001 Parliament Terror Attack
File photo of PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Victims Of 2001 Parliament Terror Attack
outlookindia.com
2020-12-13T09:51:39+05:30

India will never forget the cowardly attack on its Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he paid tributes to security personnel who laid down their lives in the terror attack on this day in 2001.

"We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them," he tweeted. 

Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by security forces.
 
The incident led to high level of tension between India and Pakistan and a massive upgrade in the security of the Parliament.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

CAA Will Soon Be Implemented In Bengal: BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Delhi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos