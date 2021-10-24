RK Laxman Turns 100: PM Modi Pays Homage As Twitter Floods With Tributes To 'The Common Man'

Sunday saw the 100th birth anniversary of iconic Indian cartoonist RK Laxman with many on social media including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying his tributes to the venerated figure.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi said that through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times.

On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the versatile RK Laxman. Through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times. Sharing a speech from 2018, when I had released the book, ‘Timeless Laxman.’ https://t.co/S0srPeZ4hL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2021

Laxman, who was known for his cartoon creation The Common Man, chronicled Indian social-political history and regaled millions of readers daily for nearly seven decades. He died in January 2015 in Pune at the age of 93.

The prime minister also shared his speech from 2018, when he had released the book, 'Timeless Laxman' and lauded the contribution of the cartoonist.

Others on social media also shared cartoons by Laxman or ones drawn in his inimitable style to pay tribute to the artist.

Happy Birthday RK Laxman pic.twitter.com/gygJbKUXkz — Rajiv Mishra (@rrajivv) October 24, 2021

Remembering legendary cartoonist RK Laxman on his birth anniversary. His depiction of the problems faced by the common man are so relevant in today's political climate of apathy. #timeless #RKLaxman pic.twitter.com/lT4QwuMI6e — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) October 24, 2021

Laxman is most popular for his recurring character 'The Common Man' and fo the 'You Said It' column in Times of India.

