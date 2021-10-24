RK Laxman Turns 100: PM Modi Pays Homage As Twitter Floods With Tributes To 'The Common Man'

Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Laxman, who was known for his cartoon creation The Common Man, chronicled Indian social-political history and regaled millions of readers daily for nearly seven decades.

RK Laxman's 100 birth anniversary | Twitter

2021-10-24T13:01:10+05:30
Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 1:01 pm

Sunday saw the 100th birth anniversary of iconic Indian cartoonist RK Laxman with many on social media including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying his tributes to the venerated figure. 

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi said that through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times. 

Laxman, who was known for his cartoon creation The Common Man, chronicled Indian social-political history and regaled millions of readers daily for nearly seven decades. He died in January 2015 in Pune at the age of 93.

Others on social media also shared cartoons by Laxman or ones drawn in his inimitable style to pay tribute to the artist.

Laxman is most popular for his recurring character 'The Common Man' and fo the 'You Said It' column in Times of India. 

(With PTI Inputs)

