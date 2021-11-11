Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad And Acharya Kriplani On Their Birth Anniversaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted remembrances about Onake Obavva, Acharya Kriplani and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on their birth anniversaries and wished people take inspiration from them.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad And Acharya Kriplani On Their Birth Anniversaries
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad | Twitter

Trending

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad And Acharya Kriplani On Their Birth Anniversaries
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T10:25:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 10:25 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Acharya Kripalani and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on their birth anniversary on Thursday.

In a tweet, Modi also paid tributes to Onake Obavva, who died fighting the troops of Hyder Ali while saving a fort, saying no one can ever forget the courage with which she fought hard to protect her people and culture. She inspires people as a symbol of India's woman power, he said.

Paying tributes to Kripalani, a former Congress president and a socialist stalwart, the prime minister noted that he was at the forefront of the country's freedom struggle under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership.

"He had a great vision for our nation and worked to fulfil it as MP. He made immense contributions towards environmental protection and social empowerment. Remembering him on his Jayanti," Modi said.

Hailing Azad as a pathbreaking thinker and intellectual, PM Modi commended his role in the freedom struggle and his will to further the brotherhood in the society.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Covid-19 Active Cases Lowest In 266 Days; 13,091 New Infections Recorded In 24 Hours

Punjab Additional Advocate General Mukesh Berry Resigns Two Days After His Appointment

The Art Of 'Chaapa', The Unique Wedding Couture Of Bihari Muslims

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Dismisses 'Soft Hindutva' Allegations, Says He Wants To Unite 130 Crore Indians

Chennai Floods | Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015'

India-US National Allies In Education, Need To Strengthen Collaboration: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

'Samajwadi Perfume' Trolled On Twitter, BJP Leader Says Can't Hide Smell Of 'Corruption'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from India

14-Year-Old Chhattisgarh Girl Gangraped While Out For Morning Walk With Friends, 4 Arrested

14-Year-Old Chhattisgarh Girl Gangraped While Out For Morning Walk With Friends, 4 Arrested

Yamuna Pollution Row: Detergents Cause Froth, Govt Must Have Will To Act, Says Conservation Activist

Yamuna Pollution Row: Detergents Cause Froth, Govt Must Have Will To Act, Says Conservation Activist

NSA Ajit Doval Meet: 8 Nations Hold Discussion On 7 Points For Restoring Peace In Afghanistan

NSA Ajit Doval Meet: 8 Nations Hold Discussion On 7 Points For Restoring Peace In Afghanistan

United Nations Environment Programme All Set To Start Office In India: Union Minister

United Nations Environment Programme All Set To Start Office In India: Union Minister

Read More from Outlook

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

Dr Karthick Sridhar / India will have world’s largest population enrolling for higher education by 2025, and will be one of the youngest countries with the largest population pursuing higher education by 2030.

T20 WC: Why Pakistan Have Edge Over Australia

T20 WC: Why Pakistan Have Edge Over Australia

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Pakistan face Australia in the second semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The winner will meet New Zealand in the final. Check head-to-head and other individual records.

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Ashwani Sharma / Back in action to recover lost ground, Thakur has decided to give a fresh push to his flagship project – the Mandi greenfield airport.

Advertisement