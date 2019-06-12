﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  PM Modi Not To Fly Over Pakistan While Travelling To Bishkek For SCO Summit, Says MEA

PM Modi Not To Fly Over Pakistan While Travelling To Bishkek For SCO Summit, Says MEA

India requested Pakistan to let Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace when he travels to Bishkek. Pakistan accorded an 'in principle' approval to India's request.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 June 2019
PM Modi Not To Fly Over Pakistan While Travelling To Bishkek For SCO Summit, Says MEA
File Photo
PM Modi Not To Fly Over Pakistan While Travelling To Bishkek For SCO Summit, Says MEA
outlookindia.com
2019-06-12T14:39:06+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not fly over the Pakistani airspace, while travelling to Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Wednesday to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the External Affairs Ministry said.

It said the prime minister will fly over Oman, Iran, and several Central Asian countries to reach Bishkek.

India requested Pakistan to let Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace when he travels to Bishkek. Pakistan accorded an "in principle" approval to India's request.

"The government of India had explored two options for the route to be taken by the VVIP aircraft to Bishkek. A decision has now been taken that the VVIP aircraft will fly via Oman, Iran and Central Asian countries on the way to Bishkek," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He was responding to media queries regarding the route to be taken by prime minister's aircraft while travelling to Bishkek.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also attending the meeting of the regional grouping.

Modi leaves for Bishkek on Wednesday on a two-day visit.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Bishkek Pakistan The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup 2019: Emotional Shikhar Dhawan Indulges In Poetry, Says 'Courage' Is His Strength
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters