May 13, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi Missing Along With Vaccines, Oxygen, Medicines: Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi Missing Along With Vaccines, Oxygen, Medicines: Rahul Gandhi

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the government over dead bodies floating in the Ganga.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 May 2021, Last Updated at 12:09 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi Missing Along With Vaccines, Oxygen, Medicines: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File photo
PM Modi Missing Along With Vaccines, Oxygen, Medicines: Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2021-05-13T12:09:15+05:30
Also read

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched yet another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is missing along with vaccines, oxygen, and medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic, and what remains is the central vista project and the PM's photos.

"The prime minister is also missing, along with vaccines, oxygen, and medicines. All that remains are the central vista project, GST on medicines, and the prime minister's photos here and there," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

This is not the first time Gandhi has criticised PM Modi over the government's handling of the pandemic and has been critical of the Centre for the lack of oxygen, medicines, and vaccines in the country amid a surge in the number of cases during the second wave of Covid-19.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the government over dead bodies floating in the Ganga.

"What time has come in this New India that even dead bodies floating in rivers are not visible to the government. Shame...," he said in a tweet in Hindi, while citing a news report about the bodies being buried in sand in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

With a single-day rise of 3,62,727 cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 2,37,03,665 on Thursday, while the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 more people succumbing to it, according to the health ministry.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

There Should Be An Increase In Gap Between Two Doses Of Covishield: Govt Panel

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos