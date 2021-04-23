PM Modi Meets Chief Ministers Of States Worst Hit by Covid

Also read
As Covid-19 continues to rage through India at an alarming rate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met chief ministers of states worst hit by the coronavirus infections. Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray, Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot were some of the chief ministers in attendance. The meeting was also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah.
The meeting via video conferencing comes amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases, which have now clocked a daily total of over 3 lakh in the country.
Modi will hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country via video conference amid concerns expressed by some states that their supply of the life-saving gas is running short with a number of hospitals sending out SOS.
With PTI inputs
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Life Changes After Playing For India: Hardik Pandya Shares Importance Of Mental Health
Maharashtra: Covid Test Mandatory For Train Passengers Coming From Six States
Ben Stokes Out Of IPL With Hand Fracture, Confirm Rajasthan Royals