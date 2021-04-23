PM Modi Meets Chief Ministers Of States Worst Hit by Covid

As Covid-19 continues to rage through India at an alarming rate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met chief ministers of states worst hit by the coronavirus infections. Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray, Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot were some of the chief ministers in attendance. The meeting was also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah.

The meeting via video conferencing comes amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases, which have now clocked a daily total of over 3 lakh in the country.

Modi will hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country via video conference amid concerns expressed by some states that their supply of the life-saving gas is running short with a number of hospitals sending out SOS.

With PTI inputs

