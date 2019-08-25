PM Modi Meets Bahraini Crown Prince, Conferred 'The King Hamad Order Of The Renaissance'

﻿
Prime Minister Modi was honoured with "The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance" on Saturday as he held talks with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on various bilateral and regional issues.

PTI 25 August 2019
PM Modi's visit to Bahrain is significant as it is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country.
Photo: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and discussed ways to strengthen the friendship between India and Bahrain, with a focus on business relations and cultural exchange.

Modi's visit to Bahrain is significant as it is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

"PM @narendramodi met the Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Had a good discussion on taking our relationship to a higher level," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi met Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince of Bahrain. They discussed ways to strengthen the friendship between India and Bahrain, especially business relations and cultures exchanges," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi was honoured with "The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance" on Saturday as he held talks with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on various bilateral and regional issues.

Modi is on the third leg of his three-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain.

He arrived here after wrapping up his visit to the UAE where he held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and discussed measures to improve trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

Modi was also honoured with the 'Order of Zayed', the UAE's highest civilian award, as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.

From Bahrain, Modi is scheduled to return to France on Sunday to attend the G7 Summit meeting. 

